Tensions Rise as Israel Vows to Deter Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israel remains steadfast in its efforts to 'degrade' Iran's nuclear program, according to Ambassador Reuven Azar. While seeking a diplomatic solution, Azar emphasized military measures. Israel and the US are 'in sync,' with Washington expected to support Israel's actions, highlighting gratitude for US assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Israel is persisting in its determination to 'degrade' Iran's nuclear capabilities, as stated by the nation's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, amidst increasing tensions between the two countries.

During a recent briefing, Azar highlighted the preference for a diplomatic resolution to ease hostilities, yet acknowledged the necessity of military efforts to curb what is considered a 'threat' to Israel.

Expressing confidence in US-Israel alignment, Azar remarked on Washington's likely support for Israeli actions, while also expressing gratitude for the US's military and political backing.

