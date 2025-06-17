Tensions Rise as Israel Vows to Deter Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israel is persisting in its determination to 'degrade' Iran's nuclear capabilities, as stated by the nation's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, amidst increasing tensions between the two countries.

During a recent briefing, Azar highlighted the preference for a diplomatic resolution to ease hostilities, yet acknowledged the necessity of military efforts to curb what is considered a 'threat' to Israel.

Expressing confidence in US-Israel alignment, Azar remarked on Washington's likely support for Israeli actions, while also expressing gratitude for the US's military and political backing.

