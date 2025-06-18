Left Menu

Macron Advocates Diplomacy Over Military Action Against Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron urges against military action in Iran, advocating for diplomacy to avoid chaos. He calls for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, noting a shift in U.S. President Trump's views after the G7 meeting in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:36 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly opposed military intervention in Iran, stressing the potential for chaos and instability should such an approach be taken. Macron calls for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic discussions over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Speaking to reporters, Macron highlighted a shift in U.S. President Donald Trump's perspective following a meeting with G7 leaders in Canada. Macron claimed that Trump is now favoring a ceasefire regarding the Iranian situation.

"We don't want Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," Macron stated. "But the most significant mistake would be to employ military strikes for regime change, as it could lead to chaos."

(With inputs from agencies.)

