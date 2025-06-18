Macron Advocates Diplomacy Over Military Action Against Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron urges against military action in Iran, advocating for diplomacy to avoid chaos. He calls for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, noting a shift in U.S. President Trump's views after the G7 meeting in Canada.
French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly opposed military intervention in Iran, stressing the potential for chaos and instability should such an approach be taken. Macron calls for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic discussions over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Speaking to reporters, Macron highlighted a shift in U.S. President Donald Trump's perspective following a meeting with G7 leaders in Canada. Macron claimed that Trump is now favoring a ceasefire regarding the Iranian situation.
"We don't want Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," Macron stated. "But the most significant mistake would be to employ military strikes for regime change, as it could lead to chaos."
(With inputs from agencies.)
