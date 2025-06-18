Left Menu

Crime Crackdown: LA Lifts Curfew Amid Immigration Protests

Los Angeles imposed a curfew downtown to counter crime following raids on undocumented migrants, prompting protests. Initially starting earlier, the curfew was reduced and then lifted as crime rates fell. This move sparked political tension, with Trump's immigration policies clashing with California's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:15 IST
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced the lifting of a curfew, which was previously implemented to curb crime in the wake of controversial raids on undocumented migrants. Protestors had initially reacted to the raids, leading city officials to impose movement restrictions in a section of downtown Los Angeles.

The restriction had been initially enforced last Tuesday affecting approximately one square mile downtown between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. On Monday, the mayor announced a reduction of curfew hours, citing a significant decrease in acts of violence, vandalism, and looting. This allowed the curfew to be fully lifted on Tuesday.

The heightened immigration enforcement triggered a major political backlash against President Donald Trump since his return to office. His administration's actions clashed with California's Democratic leaders who are openly opposing the enforcement tactics, highlighting the ongoing national debate on immigration policies.

