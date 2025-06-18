Crime Crackdown: LA Lifts Curfew Amid Immigration Protests

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced the lifting of a curfew, which was previously implemented to curb crime in the wake of controversial raids on undocumented migrants. Protestors had initially reacted to the raids, leading city officials to impose movement restrictions in a section of downtown Los Angeles.

The restriction had been initially enforced last Tuesday affecting approximately one square mile downtown between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. On Monday, the mayor announced a reduction of curfew hours, citing a significant decrease in acts of violence, vandalism, and looting. This allowed the curfew to be fully lifted on Tuesday.

The heightened immigration enforcement triggered a major political backlash against President Donald Trump since his return to office. His administration's actions clashed with California's Democratic leaders who are openly opposing the enforcement tactics, highlighting the ongoing national debate on immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)