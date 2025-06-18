Strong Ties: Mexico's President and Trump Agree to Collaborate
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had a positive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing cooperation on various topics. Although Trump left the G7 summit early, both leaders expressed intent to collaborate, with the call being described as 'good' by a White House official.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. During the phone call, both leaders reportedly reached consensus on working together on a range of issues.
Sheinbaum shared the news on social media platform X, expressing her satisfaction with the dialogue. The call took place ahead of a planned meeting at the G7 summit in Canada, which was cut short due to Trump's early departure from the summit.
A White House official confirmed that the interaction was constructive, emphasizing the mutual intent to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Both leaders are committed to exploring agreements on diverse topics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
