Tensions Soar: US-Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvering

The tension between the US, Israel, and Iran ratcheted up with missile attacks from both sides. US President Donald Trump stressed Iran must surrender unconditionally, escalating the rhetoric amid ongoing hostilities.

The death of key Iranian military figures and aggressive cyber warfare further complicate the volatile situation. Trump's interactions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu point to a strategic alignment yet amplify uncertainty.

International diplomatic circles are on edge, and global oil markets are jittery due to this geopolitical turmoil involving missile launches, cyber warfare, and potential nuclear developments.

