UAW Power Struggle: President Fain Allegedly Retaliates Against Treasurer
The federal monitor overseeing the United Auto Workers union reported that President Shawn Fain retaliated against Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock following disputes over expenditures. Mock had some responsibilities reassigned after refusing to approve certain expenses. The report recommends reinstating Mock's duties while Fain's handling has come under scrutiny.
The federal monitor of the United Auto Workers union has accused its president, Shawn Fain, of retaliating against Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock after spending disagreements. Allegedly, Mock's duties were reassigned due to her reluctance to approve expenditures for Fain's office, according to a report by New York attorney Neil Barofsky released Tuesday.
Fain and 10 other executive board members later criticized Mock for not prioritizing union members, citing her alleged budgetary failures and obstruction of key activities. In response, the executive board expressed resolve to address these issues constructively, standing firm on their decision against Mock.
The monitor's report recommends reinstating Mock's responsibilities, including control over purchasing and pensions, revealing further instances of misconduct by Fain who has led a union resurgence. The report suggests that such incidents detract from larger labor struggles, urging the union to focus on external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
