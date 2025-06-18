Left Menu

Surveillance Scandal: Bolsonaro's Allies in Legal Crosshairs

Brazilian federal police have formally accused Jair Bolsonaro's son, Carlos, and allies of illegal surveillance and misinformation during Bolsonaro's presidency. The investigation focuses on misuse of ABIN systems to monitor officials and spread fake news, with a report submitted to the Supreme Court. Prosecutors will decide on charges.

Updated: 18-06-2025 10:56 IST
Brazilian federal police have accused former President Jair Bolsonaro's son, Carlos Bolsonaro, and his allies of illegal activities concerning the surveillance of authorities during the senior Bolsonaro's time in office. This suspicion revolves around the misuse of ABIN systems to disseminate misinformation targeting public figures.

The official investigation centers on surveillance allegations and the fabrication of fake news. While earlier reports suggested that Jair Bolsonaro was also formally accused, it was later clarified that he has not been due to ongoing proceedings in another case. The final investigation report has been submitted to the Supreme Court, though its contents remain undisclosed.

Figures like Alexandre Ramagem and Luiz Fernando Correa are implicated as key players in setting up and obstructing the scheme. The decision whether to prosecute now rests with the prosecutors' office. Carlos Bolsonaro has called the accusations a politically motivated attack ahead of the 2026 elections.

