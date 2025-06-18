Left Menu

Diplomatic Clarity: Modi's Firm Stand on India's Sovereignty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's stance of rejecting mediation with Pakistan during a call with US President Trump, amidst skepticism from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the mutual understanding formed, reinforcing India's unwavering policy on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:50 IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated India's steadfast refusal of any mediation in its affairs with Pakistan during a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. The call took place alongside the G7 summit in Canada, emphasizing India's independent approach to handling its neighborly disputes.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed skepticism about Modi's claims, urging President Trump to publicly verify the conversation to quell doubts. Raut's remarks highlighted persistent concerns over US involvement, given President Trump's past assertions about mediating between India and Pakistan, which India has consistently denied.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided insights into the dialogue, clarifying that no discussions on third-party mediation occurred. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's resolve in handling its regional issues independently, a stance President Trump reportedly comprehended and supported, aligning with India's anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

