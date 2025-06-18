Former Minister's Bold Proposal on Strait of Hormuz
Former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi suggests that only vessels with Iranian permission should transit the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the urgency of implementing this policy to prevent prolonged conflict. Official responses from Iran's Oil and Foreign Ministries are pending.
In a striking proposal, former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi asserted that tankers and LNG cargoes should require Iranian authorization to pass through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.
Khandouzi emphasized the necessity of enacting this measure swiftly, warning that any delay could extend internal conflict in Iran.
The Iranian Oil and Foreign Ministries have yet to provide official feedback on Khandouzi's assertions, which he aired on social media platform X.
