Iran Vows Firm Response Amid Rising Tensions with U.S. and Israel

In a stern warning to Washington, Iran announced it would retaliate robustly if the United States becomes directly involved in Israel's ongoing military campaign. The declaration came from Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Ambassador Bahreini criticized the U.S. for being 'complicit' in Israel's actions. He remarked on Israel's large-scale air offensive against Iran, beginning last Friday, based on allegations that Tehran was nearing nuclear weapon capability—claims that Iran vehemently denies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. maintains indirect involvement by intercepting missiles targeting Israel and increasing military asset deployments in the Middle East, three U.S. officials revealed to Reuters. Bahreini reiterated Iran's commitment to defense, warning of strong retaliatory strikes to protect its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)