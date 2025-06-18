Modi Sets the Record Straight: No Mediation by Trump in India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to President Trump that India and Pakistan ceased military actions without US mediation. Modi emphasized India's independence in handling discussions with Pakistan, rejecting any American intervention in negotiations. Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorism, was highlighted as central to India's recent actions.
In a strong rebuttal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed President Donald Trump that India and Pakistan halted their military actions through direct talks, without US mediation, countering Trump's assertions of brokering the ceasefire.
During a detailed phone call, Modi emphasized India's self-reliance in handling bilateral issues. He reiterated that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries started at Islamabad's request.
PM Modi stressed India's stance on terrorism, stating the ongoing Operation Sindoor targets terrorist havens. His clarification comes in response to Trump's claims of mediating peace, marking a significant stance in India-Pakistan-US relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
