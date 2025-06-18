Modi Sets the Record Straight: No Mediation by Trump in India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In a strong rebuttal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed President Donald Trump that India and Pakistan halted their military actions through direct talks, without US mediation, countering Trump's assertions of brokering the ceasefire.

During a detailed phone call, Modi emphasized India's self-reliance in handling bilateral issues. He reiterated that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries started at Islamabad's request.

PM Modi stressed India's stance on terrorism, stating the ongoing Operation Sindoor targets terrorist havens. His clarification comes in response to Trump's claims of mediating peace, marking a significant stance in India-Pakistan-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)