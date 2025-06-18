Erdogan Denounces Israel's Acts Against Iran as 'State Terrorism'
Turkish President Erdogan criticizes Israel's attacks on Iran, labeling them as 'state terrorism.' He supports Iran's self-defense as legitimate and calls for diplomatic solutions. Erdogan further accuses Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of committing genocidal acts, drawing a comparison to Adolf Hitler's crimes.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran, branding them as 'state terrorism.' Addressing his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan emphasized that Iran's self-defense against what he described as Israel's 'crazed' actions was both natural and lawful.
Erdogan revealed that Israel had targeted Turkey's neighbor, Iran, without awaiting the outcome of nuclear discussions between the US and Tehran. He stressed Turkey's willingness to aid in reaching a diplomatic resolution.
The Turkish President further lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of exceeding Adolf Hitler in committing genocide in Gaza.
