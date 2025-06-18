Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Crucial Test for Punjab Political Giants

The upcoming Ludhiana West by-election on Thursday marks a pivotal moment for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it aims to maintain its grip over the constituency, contested by the Congress for the seventh time. The election will determine urban voters' stance towards these major political parties.

Aside from AAP and Congress, the bypoll will also reveal the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence among Punjab's urban demographic. It presents a leadership trial for Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party seeks revival after several electoral defeats.

Voters in Ludhiana West will head to the polls from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19, with results to be announced on June 23. The seat became vacant after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing, and the by-election sees 14 candidates vying for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)