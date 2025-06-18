Left Menu

Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Crucial Test for Punjab Political Giants

The Ludhiana West bypoll represents a critical challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party as it seeks to retain control in Punjab, while the Congress aims to recapture its stronghold. The bypoll outcome will indicate urban voter sentiment, with 14 candidates in the fray representing several major parties.

  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Ludhiana West by-election on Thursday marks a pivotal moment for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it aims to maintain its grip over the constituency, contested by the Congress for the seventh time. The election will determine urban voters' stance towards these major political parties.

Aside from AAP and Congress, the bypoll will also reveal the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence among Punjab's urban demographic. It presents a leadership trial for Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party seeks revival after several electoral defeats.

Voters in Ludhiana West will head to the polls from 7 am to 6 pm on June 19, with results to be announced on June 23. The seat became vacant after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing, and the by-election sees 14 candidates vying for victory.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

