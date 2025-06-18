Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Warns U.S. Against Israeli Alignment

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warns the U.S. against joining Israeli strikes on Iran, cautioning that it would cause irreparable damage to the United States. The statement was read on state television without a personal appearance from Khamenei as Israeli attacks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a stern warning to the United States, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned against any involvement in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting Iran, suggesting that such actions would lead to 'irreparable damage'.

The statement from the 86-year-old leader was delivered via state television by an anchor, rather than Khamenei himself, sparking speculation about his absence from the screen as Israeli military actions continue. This marks only the second time he has refrained from appearing publicly since the start of these attacks.

As the geopolitical tension escalates, Khamenei's words highlight the gravity of potential U.S. intervention in the conflict. The statement urges caution and restraint, underscoring the high stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

