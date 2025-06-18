Iran's Supreme Leader Warns U.S. Against Israeli Alignment

In a stern warning to the United States, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned against any involvement in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting Iran, suggesting that such actions would lead to 'irreparable damage'.

The statement from the 86-year-old leader was delivered via state television by an anchor, rather than Khamenei himself, sparking speculation about his absence from the screen as Israeli military actions continue. This marks only the second time he has refrained from appearing publicly since the start of these attacks.

As the geopolitical tension escalates, Khamenei's words highlight the gravity of potential U.S. intervention in the conflict. The statement urges caution and restraint, underscoring the high stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)