Trump's Lunch with Pakistan's Army Chief: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

In an unexpected diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump will host Pakistani armed forces chief Asim Munir for a private lunch at the White House, according to official schedules. This unprecedented meeting comes in the aftermath of tense confrontations between South Asian nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

The delicate geopolitical dynamics, heated by recent hostilities, saw Trump touting his intervention in orchestrating a ceasefire. However, the specifics of the one-on-one meeting remain under wraps, as both Pakistani government and military spokespersons have not provided further insights into the lunch's agenda.

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged Trump's mediation narrative, attributing the ceasefire to direct negotiations between Indian and Pakistani military officials. Despite the differing accounts, Pakistan has publicly acknowledged and appreciated Washington's diplomatic efforts.