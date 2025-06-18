Left Menu

Trump's Lunch with Pakistan's Army Chief: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Pakistani armed forces chief Asim Munir. The meeting follows tensions between India and Pakistan, where Trump claimed to mediate peace. The meeting's agenda remains undisclosed, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the ceasefire was a military negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:31 IST
Trump's Lunch with Pakistan's Army Chief: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Donald Trump

In an unexpected diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump will host Pakistani armed forces chief Asim Munir for a private lunch at the White House, according to official schedules. This unprecedented meeting comes in the aftermath of tense confrontations between South Asian nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

The delicate geopolitical dynamics, heated by recent hostilities, saw Trump touting his intervention in orchestrating a ceasefire. However, the specifics of the one-on-one meeting remain under wraps, as both Pakistani government and military spokespersons have not provided further insights into the lunch's agenda.

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged Trump's mediation narrative, attributing the ceasefire to direct negotiations between Indian and Pakistani military officials. Despite the differing accounts, Pakistan has publicly acknowledged and appreciated Washington's diplomatic efforts.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025