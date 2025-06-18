Nippon Steel's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era for U.S. Steel
Nippon Steel sealed a $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, closing an 18-month struggle by accommodating U.S. national security needs. The deal, involving complex negotiations and legal challenges, grants U.S. government unprecedented veto power over corporate decisions via a golden share, highlighting unique geopolitical considerations.
Nippon Steel completed its $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, a deal confirmed on Wednesday amid significant influence exerted by the Trump administration. This acquisition encompassed purchasing 100% of U.S. Steel shares at $55 each and included a national security agreement allowing Trump to appoint a board member.
Eiji Hashimoto, Chairman and CEO of Nippon Steel, expressed gratitude towards Trump, highlighting the potential to advance U.S. Steel's legacy. The golden share enables the U.S. government to veto various corporate operations, signaling a notable concession of control to secure the agreement, following intense political opposition.
The acquisition raises Nippon Steel's capacity to 86 million tons annually, propelling it towards a global steel production goal. However, as highlighted by legal experts, the deal's national security elements might deter international investors from U.S. ventures. The acquisition took a fresh turn with a new security review initiated by the Trump administration in April, following previous national security challenges under President Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
