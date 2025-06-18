Trump's Bold Ceasefire Claim: U.S. Mediation in India-Pakistan Conflict?

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he played a pivotal role in halting a potential war between India and Pakistan. This assertion quickly became controversial as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified that the ceasefire resulted from direct talks between the two nations' militaries, excluding any U.S. intervention.

The controversy unfolded just before Trump's scheduled meeting with Pakistan's influential military chief, Asim Munir, at the White House—an encounter speculated to ruffle diplomatic feathers in India. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly mentioned that Munir had earlier called for Trump to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, emphasizing his mediation claim.

Despite Modi's insistence on the absence of U.S. mediation, Pakistan expressed gratitude towards Washington for its diplomatic role. This exchange occurred on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, marking the first direct interaction between Modi and Trump since the recent conflict. However, tensions persist as the intricacies of U.S. involvement in South Asian diplomacy remain debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)