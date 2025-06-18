Left Menu

Kyiv's Agony: Tragedy Strikes Amidst Relentless Russian Missiles

A Russian missile attack on a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv has killed 28 people, marking the deadliest assault on Ukraine’s capital this year. The attack is part of Russia's broader offensive, while US-led peace efforts stall. Kyiv has declared an official day of mourning.

Updated: 18-06-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 28 after emergency workers retrieved more bodies from a nine-storey apartment building hit by a Russian missile. This devastating attack marked the deadliest assault on Ukraine's capital this year.

During the overnight strike, the building in the Solomianskyi district was directly hit and collapsed, leaving 23 people dead inside, with others perishing across the city. Various recovery teams, including sniffer dogs, continue to probe the debris, while neighboring structures, damaged by the blast, still bear the scars.

This incident is part of Russia's intensified long-range attacks and summer offensive, overwhelming Ukrainian defenses. Efforts by the US to broker peace have stagnated, and global geopolitical issues have shifted attention from Ukraine's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

