The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 28 after emergency workers retrieved more bodies from a nine-storey apartment building hit by a Russian missile. This devastating attack marked the deadliest assault on Ukraine's capital this year.

During the overnight strike, the building in the Solomianskyi district was directly hit and collapsed, leaving 23 people dead inside, with others perishing across the city. Various recovery teams, including sniffer dogs, continue to probe the debris, while neighboring structures, damaged by the blast, still bear the scars.

This incident is part of Russia's intensified long-range attacks and summer offensive, overwhelming Ukrainian defenses. Efforts by the US to broker peace have stagnated, and global geopolitical issues have shifted attention from Ukraine's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)