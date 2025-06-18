Left Menu

Modi Champions Diplomacy: India-Croatia Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes dialogue over conflict during talks with Croatian counterpart. The bilateral discussion focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including digital technology and defense. Amidst geopolitical tensions, both leaders stress solving issues through diplomacy, with an eye on boosting India-EU strategic relations.

18-06-2025
  • Croatia

During a diplomatic meeting in Croatia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over military conflicts in addressing global issues, particularly between Europe and Asia. Modi highlighted the decision taken with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković to significantly enhance bilateral cooperation across sectors.

The discussions come against a backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where military confrontations between Israel and Iran have intensified. Modi and Plenković agreed to explore deeper collaboration in defense, digital technologies, and renewable energy. Modi expressed gratitude for Croatia's support against cross-border terrorism, reiterating both countries' resolve against the terror threat.

In an indicative gesture of the growing importance of India-Croatia ties, Prime Minister Plenković personally welcomed Modi at the airport, marking the visit as a significant step in Modi's three-nation diplomatic tour. Both leaders also focused on deepening strategic ties between India and the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

