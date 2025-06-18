Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Medical Journey and Party Dynamics

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik is set to undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. During his recovery, Patnaik has delegated party responsibilities to the BJD's Political Affairs Committee and Debi Prasad Mishra. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed his wishes for Patnaik's swift recovery.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik is set to undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis at a Mumbai hospital on June 22. In preparation for his absence, Patnaik entrusted the BJD's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) with managing party affairs.

Patnaik communicated that his personal doctor, Dr. Ramakant Panda, is overseeing his medical arrangements in Mumbai. He expressed optimism for a swift return, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and well-wishes from Odisha's people.

Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, will coordinate party activities during Patnaik's absence. Meanwhile, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed his concern and prayed for Patnaik's speedy recovery in a social media post.

