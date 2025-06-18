Trump's Calculated Chess Game: US-Iran Relations on Edge
President Donald Trump is weighing a potential US strike on Iran, but remains non-committal. While Tehran warns of severe repercussions, Trump suggests it's not too late for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Amid escalating tension, Trump faces internal critique but maintains his support base's confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump remained non-committal on Wednesday regarding a potential US strike on Iran, acknowledging that he has not ruled out the option amid warnings from Tehran about severe repercussions.
Trump asserted that it is still possible for Iran to renounce its nuclear ambitions as the US considers greater involvement in Israel's efforts against Tehran's nuclear program.
The escalating tensions have invoked criticism from within Trump's circle, yet he maintains firm support from his base. Meanwhile, Trump called on Iran's officials to heed diplomatic overtures despite Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's defiance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- US strike
- nuclear program
- Tehran
- US involvement
- Israel
- Khamenei
- diplomacy
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rockets and Responses: Tensions Escalate Between Syria and Israel
Norway Debates Divestment of World's Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund from Israeli Companies
Israel's Renewed Strikes on Syria Amid Rising Tensions
German Public Opinion Shifts Against Arms Exports to Israel
Tensions Soar as Israel Targets Hezbollah Drone Sites in Beirut