Trump's Calculated Chess Game: US-Iran Relations on Edge

President Donald Trump remained non-committal on Wednesday regarding a potential US strike on Iran, acknowledging that he has not ruled out the option amid warnings from Tehran about severe repercussions.

Trump asserted that it is still possible for Iran to renounce its nuclear ambitions as the US considers greater involvement in Israel's efforts against Tehran's nuclear program.

The escalating tensions have invoked criticism from within Trump's circle, yet he maintains firm support from his base. Meanwhile, Trump called on Iran's officials to heed diplomatic overtures despite Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)