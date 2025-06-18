Tensions Rise in Ludhiana West Bypoll: Congress Accuses Police of Bias

In a heated twist to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has accused several police officials of operating as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. Ashu claims that officers attempted to arrest a Congress worker who impeded an AAP volunteer from allegedly distributing ration in the area.

The bypoll is set for June 19, with counting on June 23. The seat was vacated following the death of AAP's MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Ashu insists such partisanship within the police force is intolerable, calling for accountability and involving citizens in vigilantly monitoring polling stations for any malpractices.

With mounting tensions, Ashu urges for Central Armed Police Forces' involvement, expressing concerns over political pressure skewing state police actions to favor the ruling party. In a formal request to the Chief Election Commissioner, he emphasized ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

