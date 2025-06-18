Left Menu

Drama in NYC: Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested Amid Immigration Court Chaos

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at an immigration court while escorting a defendant. His arrest, linked to Trump’s immigration crackdown, led to charges being dropped by pressure from New York's Governor Kathy Hochul. Lander denies assault accusations, alleging political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:30 IST
Drama in NYC: Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested Amid Immigration Court Chaos

Brad Lander, a mayoral candidate and New York City Comptroller, was arrested at an immigration court, adding to the list of politicians ensnared by Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Lander was assisting a defendant when detained by federal agents, triggering Governor Kathy Hochul's intervention, after which charges were dropped.

Governor Hochul expressed outrage over Lander's arrest, labeling it as an unwarranted action against an elected official. Accusations against Lander include assaulting law enforcement, which he strongly denies. The incident highlights increased tension over immigration issues, echoed by previous protests and arrests in Los Angeles and confrontations with the Trump administration.

Lander's arrest is part of a broader crackdown that has seen other Democratic politicians like Senator Alex Padilla caught in the crossfire, accused of 'disrespectful political theater' during similar events. These actions reflect the heated political climate as Lander and others continue to challenge immigration policies while running for office amidst heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025