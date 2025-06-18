Drama in NYC: Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested Amid Immigration Court Chaos
New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested at an immigration court while escorting a defendant. His arrest, linked to Trump’s immigration crackdown, led to charges being dropped by pressure from New York's Governor Kathy Hochul. Lander denies assault accusations, alleging political motives.
Brad Lander, a mayoral candidate and New York City Comptroller, was arrested at an immigration court, adding to the list of politicians ensnared by Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Lander was assisting a defendant when detained by federal agents, triggering Governor Kathy Hochul's intervention, after which charges were dropped.
Governor Hochul expressed outrage over Lander's arrest, labeling it as an unwarranted action against an elected official. Accusations against Lander include assaulting law enforcement, which he strongly denies. The incident highlights increased tension over immigration issues, echoed by previous protests and arrests in Los Angeles and confrontations with the Trump administration.
Lander's arrest is part of a broader crackdown that has seen other Democratic politicians like Senator Alex Padilla caught in the crossfire, accused of 'disrespectful political theater' during similar events. These actions reflect the heated political climate as Lander and others continue to challenge immigration policies while running for office amidst heightened scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals
Trump Administration Revokes Emergency Abortion Guidance Amid Growing Concerns
Trump's Tariff Tango: Steel and Aluminum Levies Rise
Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Faces an Uphill Battle in the Senate