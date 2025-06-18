Drama in NYC: Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested Amid Immigration Court Chaos

Brad Lander, a mayoral candidate and New York City Comptroller, was arrested at an immigration court, adding to the list of politicians ensnared by Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Lander was assisting a defendant when detained by federal agents, triggering Governor Kathy Hochul's intervention, after which charges were dropped.

Governor Hochul expressed outrage over Lander's arrest, labeling it as an unwarranted action against an elected official. Accusations against Lander include assaulting law enforcement, which he strongly denies. The incident highlights increased tension over immigration issues, echoed by previous protests and arrests in Los Angeles and confrontations with the Trump administration.

Lander's arrest is part of a broader crackdown that has seen other Democratic politicians like Senator Alex Padilla caught in the crossfire, accused of 'disrespectful political theater' during similar events. These actions reflect the heated political climate as Lander and others continue to challenge immigration policies while running for office amidst heightened scrutiny.

