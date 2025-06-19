Left Menu

Trump's Historic Meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief Risks India Rift

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in an unprecedented White House meeting. Discussions covered regional tensions with a focus on India and Iran. The encounter highlights U.S.-Pakistan relations, while potentially straining U.S.-India ties due to Trump's mediation claims.

19-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-profile meeting at the White House with Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, bypassing the usual protocol of including senior Pakistani civilian officials. The discussions centered around regional tensions, with an emphasis on Iran and the recent ceasefire between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

Trump lauded both Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for smartly deciding against escalating the conflict into a potential nuclear war. This meeting symbolized a bid to rejuvenate U.S.-Pakistan relations, which have seen neglect under Trump's administration while aiming to forge a productive trade partnership with India as well.

Despite Trump's mediation claims, India has refuted any third-party involvement, asserting the ceasefire was achieved through direct military dialogue. The meeting raises questions about the future dynamics of U.S.-India-Pakistan relationships and the extent New Delhi will tolerate U.S.-Pakistan cooperation without affecting its own ties with Washington.

