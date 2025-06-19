Left Menu

Putin and China's Collaborative Approach to US Trade Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of negotiation in resolving China's tariff disputes with the United States. Speaking to media editors, he expressed confidence that balanced trade can be achieved through calm negotiations between the involved parties, with eventual cooperation from the US.

In a significant international development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for negotiating a resolution to China's tariff disagreements with the United States. Putin made these remarks during a meeting with prominent media editors on Thursday.

Expressing alignment with China's perspective, Putin stated that the trade issues should be addressed calmly through negotiations. He confidently asserted that achieving a balanced trade outcome is entirely feasible.

Putin also conveyed optimism regarding US participation, expressing belief that the US would ultimately be open to negotiating a resolution to the tariff disputes.

