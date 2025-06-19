Putin and China's Collaborative Approach to US Trade Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of negotiation in resolving China's tariff disputes with the United States. Speaking to media editors, he expressed confidence that balanced trade can be achieved through calm negotiations between the involved parties, with eventual cooperation from the US.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:57 IST
In a significant international development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for negotiating a resolution to China's tariff disagreements with the United States. Putin made these remarks during a meeting with prominent media editors on Thursday.
Expressing alignment with China's perspective, Putin stated that the trade issues should be addressed calmly through negotiations. He confidently asserted that achieving a balanced trade outcome is entirely feasible.
Putin also conveyed optimism regarding US participation, expressing belief that the US would ultimately be open to negotiating a resolution to the tariff disputes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- China
- United States
- tariff
- negotiation
- trade
- dispute
- Beijing
- collaboration
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals
Asian Markets Rally Amid Trade Tensions and Political Shifts
Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Employment Data Anticipation and Trade Negotiation Tensions
Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trade Talks: Japan Awaiting U.S. Proposal Request