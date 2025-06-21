Left Menu

Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Turmoil in Kerala

The controversy over Bharat Mata's portrait at Kerala's Raj Bhavan has ignited protests and fierce debates, involving Governor Arlekar, the LDF government, and various political factions. Tensions have escalated with opposing views on the portrait's display, seen as an RSS endorsement, challenging constitutional norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:39 IST
Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Turmoil in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The display of Bharat Mata's portrait at Raj Bhavan in Kerala has led to a political clash involving Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The conflict has sparked protests from the CPI(M) and its affiliates, who accuse the Governor of promoting RSS ideologies.

Editorials from the Marxist party's Deshabhimani label the Raj Bhavan's actions as unconstitutional, emphasizing that the official residence should not serve as an RSS extension. These events have prompted strong reactions from various political organizations, including youth and trade union groups.

In response, the BJP has defended the Governor's actions, asserting that the LDF is creating unnecessary controversy around the portrayal of Bharat Mata. The situation has prompted widespread public demonstrations across the state, reflecting deeper ideological divisions between the state's political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025