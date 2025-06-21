Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Turmoil in Kerala

The display of Bharat Mata's portrait at Raj Bhavan in Kerala has led to a political clash involving Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The conflict has sparked protests from the CPI(M) and its affiliates, who accuse the Governor of promoting RSS ideologies.

Editorials from the Marxist party's Deshabhimani label the Raj Bhavan's actions as unconstitutional, emphasizing that the official residence should not serve as an RSS extension. These events have prompted strong reactions from various political organizations, including youth and trade union groups.

In response, the BJP has defended the Governor's actions, asserting that the LDF is creating unnecessary controversy around the portrayal of Bharat Mata. The situation has prompted widespread public demonstrations across the state, reflecting deeper ideological divisions between the state's political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)