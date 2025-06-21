Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Turmoil in Kerala
The controversy over Bharat Mata's portrait at Kerala's Raj Bhavan has ignited protests and fierce debates, involving Governor Arlekar, the LDF government, and various political factions. Tensions have escalated with opposing views on the portrait's display, seen as an RSS endorsement, challenging constitutional norms.
- Country:
- India
The display of Bharat Mata's portrait at Raj Bhavan in Kerala has led to a political clash involving Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The conflict has sparked protests from the CPI(M) and its affiliates, who accuse the Governor of promoting RSS ideologies.
Editorials from the Marxist party's Deshabhimani label the Raj Bhavan's actions as unconstitutional, emphasizing that the official residence should not serve as an RSS extension. These events have prompted strong reactions from various political organizations, including youth and trade union groups.
In response, the BJP has defended the Governor's actions, asserting that the LDF is creating unnecessary controversy around the portrayal of Bharat Mata. The situation has prompted widespread public demonstrations across the state, reflecting deeper ideological divisions between the state's political factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Leader Challenges Congress on Religious Conversion; Attends RSS Event
CPI Protests Against Bharat Mata Portrait at Raj Bhavan
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reiterates Collective Spirit in India's Freedom Struggle
Surjewala Sparks Ideological Debate Over RSS Role in India's Freedom Struggle
RSS Chief's Vision: Uniting Hindus and Erasing Inequities