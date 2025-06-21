Left Menu

Tragedy in Borno: Suicide Bomber Strikes in Restaurant

A suicide bombing in Borno state, Nigeria, resulted in at least 10 deaths and multiple injuries. The attack occurred in a restaurant in Konduga amidst heavy rain, making it difficult to detect the bomber. Boko Haram is suspected, but no group has claimed responsibility. The victims are receiving hospital treatment.

Abuja | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:56 IST
A devastating suicide bombing occurred in Nigeria's northeast state of Borno, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and leaving several injured, according to local police reports. The tragic incident took place at a restaurant in Konduga, igniting renewed fears of ongoing militant activities in the region.

The explosion, happening amid a heavy downpour, allowed the perpetrator to evade detection, according to eyewitness accounts from the town around 30 kilometers from Borno's capital, Maiduguri. Local media identified the bomber as a female, though no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Boko Haram, the local jihadist group, remains a suspect given its history of brutal attacks in northeastern Nigeria. The UN reports an alarming toll of approximately 35,000 civilian deaths and over 2 million displaced people due to continued unrest. Despite assurances from President Bola Tinubu's administration to tackle these security challenges, violence remains endemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

