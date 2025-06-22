Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Tensions in Kerala

The political climate in Kerala has intensified as General Education Minister V Sivankutty finds himself at the center of a storm over the 'Bharat Mata' controversy. Allegations suggest that BJP's youth and student groups have orchestrated protests intended to incite unrest, purportedly under the influence of the Raj Bhavan.

The Minister alleges these protests have led to personal attacks and hindered his movements, with events escalating after he objected to a 'Bharat Mata' portrait at a Raj Bhavan gathering. The BJP's state president counters, accusing the Left of stifling protests against them through violent means.

Amidst accusations of constitutional breaches and retaliatory threats from both sides, the issue highlights the tensions between the Governor and the LDF government. The unfolding events have spotlighted political discord rooted in ideological differences in the southern state.

