Tears of Freedom: Belarusian Opposition Leader's Emotional Reunion

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure, was released from prison and pardoned by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a deal brokered by the U.S. Tsikhanouski's wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, remains the leader of the exiled movement, urging continued opposition and the release of political prisoners.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key figure in the Belarusian opposition, was freed from prison as part of a U.S.-mediated agreement. He expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for assistance in securing his release.

Tsikhanouski reunited with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Lithuania, where she continues to lead the exiled opposition. The opposition is calling for continued resistance against President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of all political prisoners.

The emotional reunion highlighted the challenges faced by the opposition, with Tsikhanouski detailing the harsh prison conditions he endured. Despite his freedom, the struggle for Belarus' independence from Lukashenko's regime continues.

