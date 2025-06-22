Tears of Freedom: Belarusian Opposition Leader's Emotional Reunion

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key figure in the Belarusian opposition, was freed from prison as part of a U.S.-mediated agreement. He expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for assistance in securing his release.

Tsikhanouski reunited with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Lithuania, where she continues to lead the exiled opposition. The opposition is calling for continued resistance against President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of all political prisoners.

The emotional reunion highlighted the challenges faced by the opposition, with Tsikhanouski detailing the harsh prison conditions he endured. Despite his freedom, the struggle for Belarus' independence from Lukashenko's regime continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)