Pakistan Denounces US Attacks on Iran: A Violation of International Law

Pakistan condemned the US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, terming them violations of international law and warning of regional violence escalation. PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed solidarity with Iran, emphasizing dialogue as the path forward. The region and beyond face damaging implications due to increased tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:15 IST
On Sunday, Pakistan condemned the United States for its attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, labeling them as violations of international law and a potential catalyst for escalating regional violence. A day prior, Pakistan backed US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move that now appears juxtaposed against the recent developments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong solidarity with the Iranian government and its people, offering condolences for the lives lost and urging a swift path back to diplomacy. The Foreign Office highlighted the necessity of respecting international law, advocating for dialogue to address the crisis.

Despite the attacks targeting sites under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, Pakistan noted Iran's legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter. Meanwhile, other nations in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, joined Pakistan in condemning the US actions and warning of disastrous repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

