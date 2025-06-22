Pakistan Denounces US Attacks on Iran: A Violation of International Law

On Sunday, Pakistan condemned the United States for its attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, labeling them as violations of international law and a potential catalyst for escalating regional violence. A day prior, Pakistan backed US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move that now appears juxtaposed against the recent developments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong solidarity with the Iranian government and its people, offering condolences for the lives lost and urging a swift path back to diplomacy. The Foreign Office highlighted the necessity of respecting international law, advocating for dialogue to address the crisis.

Despite the attacks targeting sites under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, Pakistan noted Iran's legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter. Meanwhile, other nations in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, joined Pakistan in condemning the US actions and warning of disastrous repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)