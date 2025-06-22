Tragedy Strikes Damascus: Suicide Bomber Targets Church

A suicide bomber targeted a church in Syria on Sunday, causing numerous casualties among worshipers, according to state television and a war monitor. The attack occurred inside the Mar Elias Church in Dweil'a, located on the outskirts of Damascus, while a prayer service was underway.

The Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that 30 individuals were either wounded or killed, though exact figures remain uncertain. Local media outlets indicated that children were among those harmed in this first attack of its kind in Syria in recent years.

With Damascus under de facto Islamist rule, President Ahmad al-Sharaa faces difficulty asserting control nationwide, amid concerns over extremist sleeper cells. Security forces and first-responders quickly arrived at the scene. A widely circulated online video shows an eyewitness recounting how the assailant opened fire before detonating his explosive vest.

(With inputs from agencies.)