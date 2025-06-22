Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Peace: Lammy's Talks with Iran and Israel

British Foreign Minister David Lammy engaged in discussions with Iranian and Israeli counterparts, emphasizing the urgency of de-escalating conflict. Through social media, Lammy advocated for a diplomatic and negotiated resolution to ongoing tensions, highlighting the importance of peaceful dialogue among nations.

Updated: 22-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:44 IST
In a bid to quell rising tensions, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has reached out to his counterparts in Iran and Israel. The discussions underscore a push for de-escalation amidst conflicts that threaten regional stability.

Lammy took to social media platform X to share his message, insisting on the importance of diplomatic engagement. He emphasized finding a peaceful solution through negotiation and diplomacy as the preferred path forward.

This move reflects the UK's commitment to fostering peaceful resolutions in international conflicts, seeking to balance its role on the global stage with active diplomatic efforts.

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

