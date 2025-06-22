Diplomatic Push for Peace: Lammy's Talks with Iran and Israel

In a bid to quell rising tensions, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has reached out to his counterparts in Iran and Israel. The discussions underscore a push for de-escalation amidst conflicts that threaten regional stability.

Lammy took to social media platform X to share his message, insisting on the importance of diplomatic engagement. He emphasized finding a peaceful solution through negotiation and diplomacy as the preferred path forward.

This move reflects the UK's commitment to fostering peaceful resolutions in international conflicts, seeking to balance its role on the global stage with active diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)