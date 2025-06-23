Bypoll Bonanza: AAP's Wins Spark Hopes and Controversies
The recent by-elections in four states provided a morale boost to AAP in Punjab and Gujarat despite previous losses, and bolstered Congress in Kerala ahead of its assembly polls. AAP leader Kejriwal predicted significant future gains, while BJP and Congress faced various victories and challenges across different states.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found renewed momentum following by-election victories on five assembly seats across four states, bringing optimism to the party's prospects in Punjab and Gujarat after setbacks in Delhi.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal declared that the wins signify greater support to come, particularly in 2027, when he anticipates defeating both Congress and BJP by leveraging the party's growing popularity. In response to AAP's triumphs, Congress struggled with internal setbacks, notably with Shaktisinh Gohil's resignation in Gujarat.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF celebrated reclaiming the Nilambur seat from LDF in Kerala, hailed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a strategic victory. The results also reinforced TMC's dominance in West Bengal, while BJP boasted increased Hindu support amid contentious narratives about religious divides.
