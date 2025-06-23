Left Menu

Bypoll Bonanza: AAP's Wins Spark Hopes and Controversies

The recent by-elections in four states provided a morale boost to AAP in Punjab and Gujarat despite previous losses, and bolstered Congress in Kerala ahead of its assembly polls. AAP leader Kejriwal predicted significant future gains, while BJP and Congress faced various victories and challenges across different states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:22 IST
Bypoll Bonanza: AAP's Wins Spark Hopes and Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found renewed momentum following by-election victories on five assembly seats across four states, bringing optimism to the party's prospects in Punjab and Gujarat after setbacks in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal declared that the wins signify greater support to come, particularly in 2027, when he anticipates defeating both Congress and BJP by leveraging the party's growing popularity. In response to AAP's triumphs, Congress struggled with internal setbacks, notably with Shaktisinh Gohil's resignation in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF celebrated reclaiming the Nilambur seat from LDF in Kerala, hailed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a strategic victory. The results also reinforced TMC's dominance in West Bengal, while BJP boasted increased Hindu support amid contentious narratives about religious divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025