Amit Shah's Varanasi Visit Sets Stage for Central Zonal Council Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a grand welcome in Varanasi from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting.

The meeting, led by Shah, will feature the participation of chief ministers from four states and is scheduled for Tuesday.

Shah's visit began with a tour to the revered Baba Kaal Bhairav temple, where crowds, party officials, and traditional music marked his journey from the airport.

