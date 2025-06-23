Left Menu

India Rebukes OIC for 'Factually Incorrect' Claims

India criticized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making misleading statements under Pakistan's influence, calling out Pakistan's use of terrorism as statecraft. The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the OIC's comments on internal matters, including Jammu and Kashmir, and condemned Pakistan's allegations of unjustified military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:12 IST
India Rebukes OIC for 'Factually Incorrect' Claims
  • Country:
  • India

India has sharply rebuked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making misleading references influenced by Pakistan's interests, particularly over claims of 'social marginalisation' of Muslims in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled these comments as 'unwarranted' and 'factually incorrect.'

The OIC recently urged adherence to bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, such as the Indus Waters Treaty, calling for broad-based dialogue on resolving disputes. India, however, criticized the OIC for not acknowledging the threat posed by terrorism originating from Pakistan, as exemplified by the recent Pahalgam attack.

The MEA underscored that Jammu and Kashmir are integral to India, as per its Constitution, and warned the OIC of the dangers of letting Pakistan's agenda hijack its focus. Dismissing Pakistan's allegations regarding military actions, the MEA emphasized India's right to self-defense and criticized Pakistan's human rights record and its history of supporting terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025