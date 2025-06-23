India Rebukes OIC for 'Factually Incorrect' Claims
India criticized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making misleading statements under Pakistan's influence, calling out Pakistan's use of terrorism as statecraft. The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the OIC's comments on internal matters, including Jammu and Kashmir, and condemned Pakistan's allegations of unjustified military actions.
- India
India has sharply rebuked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making misleading references influenced by Pakistan's interests, particularly over claims of 'social marginalisation' of Muslims in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled these comments as 'unwarranted' and 'factually incorrect.'
The OIC recently urged adherence to bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, such as the Indus Waters Treaty, calling for broad-based dialogue on resolving disputes. India, however, criticized the OIC for not acknowledging the threat posed by terrorism originating from Pakistan, as exemplified by the recent Pahalgam attack.
The MEA underscored that Jammu and Kashmir are integral to India, as per its Constitution, and warned the OIC of the dangers of letting Pakistan's agenda hijack its focus. Dismissing Pakistan's allegations regarding military actions, the MEA emphasized India's right to self-defense and criticized Pakistan's human rights record and its history of supporting terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
