AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab, with candidate Sanjeev Arora defeating Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu. These results provide a boost for AAP in Punjab and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Congress shows strength in Kerala by reclaiming Nilambur from the LDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has successfully retained the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab, marking a significant political victory for the party. Sanjeev Arora clinched this electoral triumph, defeating his closest opponent, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, by a substantial margin of 10,637 votes.

This victory comes at a crucial time for AAP, providing a necessary morale boost following recent setbacks in Delhi. The party also secured a win in Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituency, further solidifying its position in the regional political landscape.

In other developments, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) made significant strides in Kerala by reclaiming the Nilambur seat from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), reshaping the political contours ahead of next year's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

