UK and Ukraine Forge Historic Military Partnership
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a groundbreaking industrial military co-production agreement with Ukraine after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This first-of-its-kind pact enhances the UK's contribution to Ukraine's military capabilities, marking a significant advancement in bilateral relations between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled an industrial military co-production agreement with Ukraine. The announcement came after discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London.
Starmer expressed pride in the agreement, emphasizing its uniqueness as the first of its kind between Ukraine and the UK. "This represents a significant step forward in our continued support," he stated.
The deal is expected to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities and strengthen bilateral ties, marking a new chapter in the UK's contribution to Ukraine's defense needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Calls for Massive Boost in Air and Missile Defense
Ukraine's Air Defense: A Night of Resilience Against Russian Assault
The Legal Dilemma: Israel's Right to Self-Defense Versus Accusations of Aggression
NATO Calls for Major Defense Spending Surge
NATO's Defense Plans Stir Up European Tax Concerns