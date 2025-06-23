UK and Ukraine Forge Historic Military Partnership

In a landmark move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled an industrial military co-production agreement with Ukraine. The announcement came after discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London.

Starmer expressed pride in the agreement, emphasizing its uniqueness as the first of its kind between Ukraine and the UK. "This represents a significant step forward in our continued support," he stated.

The deal is expected to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities and strengthen bilateral ties, marking a new chapter in the UK's contribution to Ukraine's defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)