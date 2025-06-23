Tensions Mount as Israel-Aims to Conclude Iran Campaign
Israel seeks to conclude its military campaign against Iran soon, as communicated to the U.S. However, the campaign's duration depends on Iran's actions. Recent escalations include Iran's missile barrages on Israel and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear complexes. Israeli officials face challenges to avoid a protracted conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:53 IST
Israel is looking to wrap up its military operation against Iran shortly, according to Israeli officials, although the timetable is contingent on Iran's possible reactions.
The U.S. has joined the conflict, hitting Iranian nuclear sites, but continued missile and drone assaults from Iran risk extending the campaign.
Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the desire for a swift resolution, but ongoing attacks could lead to prolonged hostilities, much like previous engagements with Hamas.

