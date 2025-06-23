Tensions Mount as Israel-Aims to Conclude Iran Campaign

Israel is looking to wrap up its military operation against Iran shortly, according to Israeli officials, although the timetable is contingent on Iran's possible reactions.

The U.S. has joined the conflict, hitting Iranian nuclear sites, but continued missile and drone assaults from Iran risk extending the campaign.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the desire for a swift resolution, but ongoing attacks could lead to prolonged hostilities, much like previous engagements with Hamas.

