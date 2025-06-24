UK-Ukraine Forge Historic Defence Co-Production Agreement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a groundbreaking defense co-production agreement, enhancing drone production and linking UK defense industries with Ukrainian front-line technology. This three-year pact reinforces shared security and cultural goals amid ongoing Russian aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London for a pivotal announcement— a first-of-its-kind defence co-production initiative between the UK and Ukraine.
The agreement focuses on bolstering Ukraine's drone production and enhancing collaboration between Britain's defense industry and frontline technology advances in Ukraine, solidifying a three-year cooperation era.
This new initiative follows an earlier commitment to deepen security and cultural partnerships established during Starmer's Kyiv visit last January. The UK and Ukraine continue their strategic alliance amidst ongoing Russian hostility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- Starmer
- defense
- agreement
- drone production
- technology
- cooperation
- security