UK-Ukraine Forge Historic Defence Co-Production Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London for a pivotal announcement— a first-of-its-kind defence co-production initiative between the UK and Ukraine.

The agreement focuses on bolstering Ukraine's drone production and enhancing collaboration between Britain's defense industry and frontline technology advances in Ukraine, solidifying a three-year cooperation era.

This new initiative follows an earlier commitment to deepen security and cultural partnerships established during Starmer's Kyiv visit last January. The UK and Ukraine continue their strategic alliance amidst ongoing Russian hostility.

