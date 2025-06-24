Russia Advocates Ceasefire Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed support for an Israel-Iran ceasefire, but remains uncertain about its durability. Announced by President Trump, the ceasefire allegedly involves influence from both U.S. and Qatari officials. Despite the agreement, subsequent strikes occurred, complicating the situation. Russia criticizes Israeli and U.S. actions as illegal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:24 IST
In a move advocating for regional stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has supported a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, although he remains cautious about its longevity.
The ceasefire, reportedly facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump and influenced by Qatari diplomacy, faces skepticism amidst reports of ongoing strikes.
Highlighting its strategic ties with Iran, Russia has condemned military actions by the U.S. and Israel as unlawful and retaliatory, suggesting escalating tensions despite diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S.-China Trade Talks in London: A New Hope?
Dollar Steady Amid Upcoming U.S.-China Trade Talks
Optimism in the Air as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement, reports AP.
Travel Ban Expansion: New Proclamation Signed by Trump