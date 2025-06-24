Left Menu

Russia Advocates Ceasefire Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed support for an Israel-Iran ceasefire, but remains uncertain about its durability. Announced by President Trump, the ceasefire allegedly involves influence from both U.S. and Qatari officials. Despite the agreement, subsequent strikes occurred, complicating the situation. Russia criticizes Israeli and U.S. actions as illegal.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move advocating for regional stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has supported a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, although he remains cautious about its longevity.

The ceasefire, reportedly facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump and influenced by Qatari diplomacy, faces skepticism amidst reports of ongoing strikes.

Highlighting its strategic ties with Iran, Russia has condemned military actions by the U.S. and Israel as unlawful and retaliatory, suggesting escalating tensions despite diplomatic efforts.

