In a move advocating for regional stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has supported a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, although he remains cautious about its longevity.

The ceasefire, reportedly facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump and influenced by Qatari diplomacy, faces skepticism amidst reports of ongoing strikes.

Highlighting its strategic ties with Iran, Russia has condemned military actions by the U.S. and Israel as unlawful and retaliatory, suggesting escalating tensions despite diplomatic efforts.

