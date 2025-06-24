Political Crackdown in Georgia: Opposition Leaders Imprisoned

In a significant blow to Georgia's opposition, Giorgi Vashadze, a key political figure, received a seven-month prison sentence on Tuesday. This development is part of a larger governmental crackdown targeting major opposition members.

The ruling comes after the tumultuous context of last year's contentious election, where accusations of vote-rigging were rife, and protests erupted over Georgia's halted EU talks. Vashadze was convicted of refusing to testify on alleged past misconduct under former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

This string of imprisonments highlights rising concerns of Georgia's authoritarian shift, distancing from its traditionally pro-Western stance. Meanwhile, unrelated protests continue despite dwindling numbers, underscoring the nation's growing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)