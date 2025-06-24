Silence Speaks Volumes: India's Diminished Voice in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian National Congress, which asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued silence has greatly diminished India's moral and political stature.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized that despite recent developments elsewhere, like the US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the ongoing 'genocide' in Gaza persists unchallenged, with India conspicuously silent.

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, also expressed deep concern, urging India to recommit to its traditional diplomatic values and press for peaceful resolutions, warning against the erosion of its moral authority on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)