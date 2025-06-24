Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Dance: Supporting Iran Amidst Global Tensions

The Kremlin defends its support for Iran amidst criticism, highlighting its stance against U.S. strikes and stressing strategic cooperation. Despite Iranian dissatisfaction, Russia maintains its clear position, with promises of aid. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran is welcomed, aligning with Russia's calls for stability in the region.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin faced criticism over its perceived insufficient support for Iran, countering by highlighting its 'clear position' against U.S. and Israeli actions. President Vladimir Putin denounced U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as 'unjustified' and emphasized the strategic cooperation treaty established in January. Despite pledging assistance for the Iranian populace, Putin did not provide specific plans.

Iranian insiders have expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's support, drawing parallels to last year's Syrian leadership upheaval, when Moscow refrained from bolstering its ally with forces or air power. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored Russia's support, noting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's appreciation during a meeting with Putin. Peskov asserted it was premature to evaluate the damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Addressing reports on Araqchi delivering a letter from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Putin, Peskov refuted the claim of a written document, but acknowledged certain communications from Iran. As U.S. President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially halting the 12-day conflict, Peskov expressed approval, with Russia advocating for such stability. Qatar's role in mediating the ceasefire was also recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

