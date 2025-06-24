Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Ceasefire Violations by Israel and Iran

President Donald Trump expressed disappointment as both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire terms shortly after the early Tuesday deadline. Speaking at the White House before heading to a NATO summit, Trump criticized both nations for continuing hostilities and expressed his displeasure with Israel's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:25 IST
President Donald Trump has voiced his disappointment following violations of the ceasefire agreement by both Israel and Iran. The breaches occurred shortly after an early Tuesday deadline that was set to halt hostilities between the two nations.

In remarks made at the White House prior to his departure for the NATO summit at The Hague, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction over the continued violence. He remarked on the failure of both countries to adhere to the agreed terms.

"They violated it but Israel violated it too," Trump tersely commented, adding, "I'm not happy with Israel." These remarks highlight the ongoing tensions and struggle to maintain peace in the region.

