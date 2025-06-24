Trump Calls for Calm Amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for de-escalation, urging Israel to calm down following violations of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Trump's comments came as he departed the White House, expressing his exasperation at the latest developments.

Trump criticized Israel's immediate bombardment after the ceasefire deal, describing it as unprecedented in scale. The President's remarks highlighted the complexity of achieving lasting peace between the two historically adversarial nations.

Reflecting on the long-standing conflict, Trump pointed out that both Israel and Iran have been engaged in hostilities for so long that they have lost sight of a peaceful resolution. The President's comments underscore the challenges of diplomacy in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)