Left Menu

Trump Calls for Calm Amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violations

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration on Tuesday, urging Israel to calm down after both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire he brokered. Trump noted the intensity of Israel's response following the agreement, describing the situation as chaotic and longstanding conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:45 IST
Trump Calls for Calm Amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violations
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for de-escalation, urging Israel to calm down following violations of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Trump's comments came as he departed the White House, expressing his exasperation at the latest developments.

Trump criticized Israel's immediate bombardment after the ceasefire deal, describing it as unprecedented in scale. The President's remarks highlighted the complexity of achieving lasting peace between the two historically adversarial nations.

Reflecting on the long-standing conflict, Trump pointed out that both Israel and Iran have been engaged in hostilities for so long that they have lost sight of a peaceful resolution. The President's comments underscore the challenges of diplomacy in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025