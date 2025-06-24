Trump Calls for Calm Amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violations
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration on Tuesday, urging Israel to calm down after both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire he brokered. Trump noted the intensity of Israel's response following the agreement, describing the situation as chaotic and longstanding conflict between the two nations.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for de-escalation, urging Israel to calm down following violations of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Trump's comments came as he departed the White House, expressing his exasperation at the latest developments.
Trump criticized Israel's immediate bombardment after the ceasefire deal, describing it as unprecedented in scale. The President's remarks highlighted the complexity of achieving lasting peace between the two historically adversarial nations.
Reflecting on the long-standing conflict, Trump pointed out that both Israel and Iran have been engaged in hostilities for so long that they have lost sight of a peaceful resolution. The President's comments underscore the challenges of diplomacy in volatile regions.
