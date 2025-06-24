Left Menu

Euro and Yen Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire: Implications on Global Markets

The euro and yen strengthened against the dollar following a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran, which led to a significant drop in oil prices. Despite market optimism, geopolitical tensions remain, affecting currencies and influencing potential U.S. interest rate cuts. Safe-haven scrutinies and dovish Fed comments further impacted currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:48 IST
Euro and Yen Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire: Implications on Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro and yen experienced a notable rise against the dollar on Tuesday, stimulated by the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that triggered a decline in oil prices. Investors remained cautious, considering ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that both Israel and Iran broke the ceasefire he had announced earlier. Meanwhile, Iraq reported drone attacks on its military facilities, emphasizing regional instability. Although oil prices fell 2.9% and global shares surged, analysts warned of persistent uncertainties in the region.

The dollar faced additional pressure due to comments from Federal Reserve officials hinting at possible interest rate cuts. These developments, combined with skepticism towards the dollar's safe-haven status, fueled currency movements across major and risk-sensitive currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025