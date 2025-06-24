Euro and Yen Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire: Implications on Global Markets

The euro and yen experienced a notable rise against the dollar on Tuesday, stimulated by the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that triggered a decline in oil prices. Investors remained cautious, considering ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that both Israel and Iran broke the ceasefire he had announced earlier. Meanwhile, Iraq reported drone attacks on its military facilities, emphasizing regional instability. Although oil prices fell 2.9% and global shares surged, analysts warned of persistent uncertainties in the region.

The dollar faced additional pressure due to comments from Federal Reserve officials hinting at possible interest rate cuts. These developments, combined with skepticism towards the dollar's safe-haven status, fueled currency movements across major and risk-sensitive currencies.

