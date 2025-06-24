Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Israel After Ceasefire Announcement

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned both Israel and Iran for violating a newly announced ceasefire. He expressed particular frustration with Israel's aggressive actions, urging them to desist. Despite violations, optimism arose globally, viewing it as a roadmap to peace. Citizens in affected areas expressed relief but faced ongoing hardships.

24-06-2025
In a striking rebuke, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized both Israel and Iran for flouting a ceasefire just hours after announcing it. Particular anger was directed at Israel following its significant military actions targeting Tehran. Trump expressed his disapproval on Truth Social, warning Israel against further bombings as he departed for a NATO summit.

Speaking before boarding, Trump remarked on his dissatisfaction with both nations but highlighted Israel's actions, describing them as unprecedented and urging calm. Israel had escalated attacks following a ceasefire, citing Iranian missile offenses, which Iran denied, insisting Israel's strikes extended beyond the truce onset.

Despite violations, there was widespread relief that a potential path out of the conflict had been initiated. As the ceasefire took effect, citizens from both nations shared mixed emotions, ranging from happiness to frustration, acknowledging the lingering consequences of the hostilities.

