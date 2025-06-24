Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh: Congress' Sachin Pilot vs. BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses the Chhattisgarh government of failing across sectors, highlighting a large loan and deteriorating law and order. Pilot criticizes BJP for communal politics and claims government favoritism towards select individuals. Deputy CM Sao counters, pointing out Congress's recent electoral setbacks and defending the BJP's governance.
In a fiery press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the Chhattisgarh government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, of failing on numerous fronts. He pinpointed issues such as a staggering Rs 37,000 crore loan and a worsening law and order situation as key failures of the state's administration.
Pilot also alleged that the BJP engaged in communal politics, benefiting specific individuals with control over mines and minerals. The Congress leader asserted that the BJP government had ignored key agricultural demands and compromised educational opportunities through job unfulfillment and school closures.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao retaliated, advising Pilot to focus on Congress's own challenges, citing recent electoral losses. Sao defended the BJP's performance, emphasizing the fulfilled promises and people's support for the Sai-led government.
