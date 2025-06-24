Left Menu

Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh: Congress' Sachin Pilot vs. BJP

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses the Chhattisgarh government of failing across sectors, highlighting a large loan and deteriorating law and order. Pilot criticizes BJP for communal politics and claims government favoritism towards select individuals. Deputy CM Sao counters, pointing out Congress's recent electoral setbacks and defending the BJP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:13 IST
Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh: Congress' Sachin Pilot vs. BJP
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the Chhattisgarh government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, of failing on numerous fronts. He pinpointed issues such as a staggering Rs 37,000 crore loan and a worsening law and order situation as key failures of the state's administration.

Pilot also alleged that the BJP engaged in communal politics, benefiting specific individuals with control over mines and minerals. The Congress leader asserted that the BJP government had ignored key agricultural demands and compromised educational opportunities through job unfulfillment and school closures.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao retaliated, advising Pilot to focus on Congress's own challenges, citing recent electoral losses. Sao defended the BJP's performance, emphasizing the fulfilled promises and people's support for the Sai-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025