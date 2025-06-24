Left Menu

Trump Rebukes Israel Amid Ceasefire Controversy

President Donald Trump criticized Israel for its military actions following a ceasefire deal he announced. He accused both Israel and Iran of violating the agreement. Israel reportedly launched strikes after the deal, claiming Iranian missiles were fired in violation of the ceasefire, which Iran denied.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:29 IST
President Donald Trump issued a stern rebuke to Israel on Tuesday following the nation's military actions that took place shortly after announcing a ceasefire agreement.

Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire terms, hours after its announcement. He expressed discontent with Israel's decision to launch strikes calling it excessive retaliatory action.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the strikes targeted Tehran in response to perceived Iranian missile launches, a claim Tehran denied. Trump's call for adherence to the ceasefire was undermined by immediate military actions, stoking further regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

