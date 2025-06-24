NATO's Call to Arms: Uniting for Defense

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on Europe and America to unify in response to a pressing need for rearmament. Speaking forcefully ahead of the alliance's summit in The Hague, he made it clear that the 'new war of production' needs to be won against Russia, which is backed by Chinese technology and armed with Iranian and North Korean weaponry.

Rutte emphasized that NATO's military prowess is being sharply challenged by Russia's rapid rearmament. He underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration, stating, 'Only Europe and North America together can rise up to meet the challenge of rearmament.' His remarks set the stage for upcoming discussions focused on strengthening the alliance.

The NATO summit aims to foster deeper cooperation among its members, as Rutte insists on the necessity for joint efforts in innovating and delivering defense solutions. The call to arms represents a pivotal moment for Europe and North America to reinforce their military strategies against rising global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)